Diligent Investors LLC Sells 1,227 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,539 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.1% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,672,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.44.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,206 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $353.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

