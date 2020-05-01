Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,810,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 38,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 23.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DISCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,413,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,498 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 74,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 69.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 27.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 554,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after acquiring an additional 120,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.67. 4,044,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,260,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88. Discovery Communications has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Discovery Communications will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.