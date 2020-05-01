Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of DHC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,006. The stock has a market cap of $718.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.97 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

DHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

