Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,795 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.59. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

