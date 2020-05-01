Doyle Wealth Management Purchases 19,557 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,536. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.08. The company had a trading volume of 85,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.60. The company has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.