Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DCF)

Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc has increased its dividend payment by an average of 128.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.94. 42,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,351. Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66.

In other Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc news, insider Leland Hart acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $76,072.00.

About Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc

Acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust

Dividend History for Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF)

