Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DNKN. BTIG Research raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

DNKN stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.03. 1,567,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,326. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.09.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,710,000 after buying an additional 211,598 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,282,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,436,000 after buying an additional 163,934 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,806,000 after purchasing an additional 142,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,252,000 after purchasing an additional 46,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,602,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

