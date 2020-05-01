Dynamite (DYNMT) Market Capitalization Achieves $174,620.32

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Dynamite token can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00005195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Dynamite has a total market cap of $174,620.32 and approximately $38,810.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00058404 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00397231 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001094 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006191 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012481 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001158 BTC.

About Dynamite

DYNMT is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 846,959 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,482 tokens. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.