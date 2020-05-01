Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Short Interest Up 6.8% in April

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 449,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.23.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,443,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.42. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average is $81.61.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.92%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

