Eastman Chemical Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,246 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 280% compared to the average volume of 854 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.96. The company had a trading volume of 109,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,230. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.65. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.28.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

