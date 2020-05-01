Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.59.

ETN stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.07. 2,503,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,666. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average is $89.37. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Eaton has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

