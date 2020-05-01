eBay Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

eBay has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect eBay to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 57.41% and a net margin of 44.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that eBay will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on eBay from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,099,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,797. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

