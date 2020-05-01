Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $164.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 7.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE:ECL traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.00. 1,356,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,786. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.64. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.