Editas Medicine (EDIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Editas Medicine to post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.09). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 60.61% and a negative net margin of 651.43%. The company had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.65 million. On average, analysts expect Editas Medicine to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EDIT stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.17. 59,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,853. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

In other Editas Medicine news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $147,270.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

