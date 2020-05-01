Electra Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Electra has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $7,928.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinBene, Cryptohub and CoinFalcon. During the last week, Electra has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Denarius (D) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001952 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,538,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 28,670,937,931 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org.

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cryptopia, CoinFalcon, Fatbtc, Novaexchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

