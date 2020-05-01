Eliahu Tzion Fathi Sells 8,600 Shares of C-Com Satellite Systems Inc (CVE:CMI) Stock

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc (CVE:CMI) Director Eliahu Tzion Fathi sold 8,600 shares of C-Com Satellite Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$16,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,000.

Eliahu Tzion Fathi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Eliahu Tzion Fathi sold 700 shares of C-Com Satellite Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.88, for a total value of C$1,316.00.

CMI traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.94. 207,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,197. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36. C-Com Satellite Systems Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.44 and a 52 week high of C$2.18.

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.01 million during the quarter.

About C-Com Satellite Systems

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

