Elrond (ERD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.98 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Elrond token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Dcoin, Binance DEX and Binance. Elrond has a market cap of $15.73 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 17.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.09 or 0.02415440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00197557 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00062918 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,932,115,041 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Binance, Dcoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.