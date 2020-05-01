Emercoin (EMC) Price Hits $0.0770 on Major Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $2,860.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00022085 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000271 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,491,203 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: xBTCe, HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Crex24, Cryptopia and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

