Endurance International Group (EIGI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Endurance International Group (NASDAQ: EIGI):

5/1/2020 – Endurance International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Endurance International Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/28/2020 – Endurance International Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Endurance International Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/22/2020 – Endurance International Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/21/2020 – Endurance International Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Endurance International Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/8/2020 – Endurance International Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Endurance International Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/10/2020 – Endurance International Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of EIGI stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. 5,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,663. The company has a market capitalization of $407.63 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $6.19.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $272.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.12 million. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endurance International Group news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 32,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $87,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 11,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $60,205.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,193,563 shares of company stock worth $8,104,976 over the last 90 days. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Endurance International Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,328,000 after purchasing an additional 203,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Endurance International Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 29,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,957,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Endurance International Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 703,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 177,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

