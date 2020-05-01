Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) PT Lowered to $8.00

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 212.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Shares of EIGI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.56. 725,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Endurance International Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $342.64 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $272.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endurance International Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David C. Bryson sold 7,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $41,454.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. acquired 30,000 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,600,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,936,754.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,193,563 shares of company stock worth $8,104,976 in the last three months. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $709,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 29,068 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

