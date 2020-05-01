Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $12,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. State Street Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,620 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,835,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,655,000 after purchasing an additional 143,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,792,000 after purchasing an additional 84,510 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,036 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,479,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,248,000 after buying an additional 104,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $73.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.89. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

