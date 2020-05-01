Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 534,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $10,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $24.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

