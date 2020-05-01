Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.24 Million Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,455 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $11,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,804,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,563,000 after buying an additional 844,714 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after buying an additional 24,433 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADM opened at $37.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

