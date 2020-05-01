Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.76 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Skyworks Solutions worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,685,000 after purchasing an additional 186,512 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $5,046,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $103.88 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $128.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average of $102.70.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

