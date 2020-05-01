Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.92 Million Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,707,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,078,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,713,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,598,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

IBB opened at $124.00 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $128.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average of $115.18.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.