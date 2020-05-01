Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,702 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of PulteGroup worth $10,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 466.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 45,907 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHM stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

In other news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,735 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

