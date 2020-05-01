Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Raymond James worth $10,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $102.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average of $83.11.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $768,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.