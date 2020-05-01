Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,579,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,381,000 after acquiring an additional 104,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,214,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,399,000 after buying an additional 89,188 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,233,000 after buying an additional 102,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 858,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,025,000 after buying an additional 396,675 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.21.

EQIX stock opened at $675.20 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $449.53 and a 52 week high of $715.75. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $628.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $593.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,376 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.54, for a total value of $1,939,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,364.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total transaction of $169,987.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,931.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,383 shares of company stock worth $10,398,483 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.