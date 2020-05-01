Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $2.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.17. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.35.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.27. 33,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.60. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average of $57.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $131,418.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,415 shares of company stock worth $1,291,931. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

