Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Enquest Plc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

Enquest Plc (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Enquest in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enquest’s FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENQUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enquest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enquest from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Enquest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Enquest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enquest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Enquest currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ENQUF stock remained flat at $$0.12 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. Enquest has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

Enquest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates through two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

