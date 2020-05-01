Equities Analysts Set Expectations for New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.43 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 24.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 398,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 135.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 58,665 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 17.6% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 50.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

