Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ultra Clean in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of UCTT stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 25,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -613.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ultra Clean by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ultra Clean by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 2,132 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $40,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $110,096.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,146.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

