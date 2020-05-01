Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May, 1st (ACNB, AGYS, ANAT, AO, APVO, ARGO, BGCP, BLDR, BRKS, BSRR)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, May 1st:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get ACNB Co alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AO World (LON:AO) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a buy rating.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Integra's CSS segment benefitted from integration activities from the Codman acquisition, and venturing into faster-growing markets. Global sales in CSS in the quarter were led by core neurosurgery portfolio, including product launches, strengths across Europe, and robust growth in China and Japan. Expansion of both margins is encouraging. Integra’s fourth-quarter 2019 was a mixed one with better-than-expected earnings. However, revenues lagging estimates, weaker sales in outpatient settings and supply constraints impacts in the quarter are concerning. A weak solvency and capital structure, worldwide supply disruption and economic stagnation due to the coronavirus outbreak are other headwinds. Integra has underperformed the industry in the past six months.”

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of therapeutic candidates. The company’s product candidate consists of KIT-302, is formulated for treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension, which can be pre-existing or caused by the treatment for OA. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a buy rating.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Trainline (LON:TRN) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an add rating. They currently have GBX 395 ($5.20) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 400 ($5.26).

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.