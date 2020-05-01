Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Equity BancShares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity BancShares by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 231,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity BancShares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity BancShares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity BancShares by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Equity BancShares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQBK traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.63. 1,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Equity BancShares has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $315.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that Equity BancShares will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

