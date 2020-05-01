Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) Short Interest Update

Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Shares of NYSE ERA opened at $5.35 on Friday. Era Group has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $104.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Era Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $60.38 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERA. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Era Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Era Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Era Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Era Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Era Group in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ERA. ValuEngine lowered Era Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded Era Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Era Group Company Profile

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

