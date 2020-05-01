Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post earnings of ($3.14) per share for the quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.41. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.94% and a negative net margin of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9819999999.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ESPR stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.26. The stock had a trading volume of 35,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,909. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 109,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,365,402. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

