Etherparty Market Cap Achieves $1.95 Million (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Etherparty has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $24,457.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, ACX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.51 or 0.02416650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00197435 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00063017 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, ACX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

