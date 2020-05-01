EUNO (EUNO) Market Capitalization Hits $180,443.20

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, EUNO has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $180,443.20 and approximately $4,648.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002297 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000632 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001022 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 36,852,885 coins and its circulating supply is 33,888,179 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

