Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 820 ($10.79) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ERM. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) price target (down from GBX 1,300 ($17.10)) on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ERM traded down GBX 47 ($0.62) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 778 ($10.23). The stock had a trading volume of 146,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,010. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a fifty-two week low of GBX 644 ($8.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,510 ($19.86). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 809.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,154.95. The firm has a market cap of $901.63 million and a P/E ratio of 13.75.

About Euromoney Institutional Investor

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

