Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) target price (down from GBX 1,335 ($17.56)) on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

ERM stock traded down GBX 47 ($0.62) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 778 ($10.23). The company had a trading volume of 146,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.63 million and a P/E ratio of 13.75. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a one year low of GBX 644 ($8.47) and a one year high of GBX 1,510 ($19.86). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 809.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,154.95.

About Euromoney Institutional Investor

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

