Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 37,808 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,416.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,808 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA traded down $5.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.07. 253,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $285.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.99. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.82% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $12,409,362.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,370,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,863,676,217.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,518 shares of company stock worth $27,882,820. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.28.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.