Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 253.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. FMR LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,136,873,000 after acquiring an additional 535,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,863,614,000 after purchasing an additional 101,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,587,741,000 after purchasing an additional 909,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,927,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,730,427,000 after purchasing an additional 99,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,527,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,494,396,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $1,686,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,861 shares of company stock worth $15,425,748. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $17.68 on Friday, reaching $493.20. 255,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,851. The company has a fifty day moving average of $480.88 and a 200-day moving average of $552.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $619.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “sell” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.63.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

