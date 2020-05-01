Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,008 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.90. 1,469,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,870. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.68 and a 200 day moving average of $166.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.