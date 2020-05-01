Everex (EVX) Market Capitalization Tops $3.95 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. Everex has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and $383,483.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Everex token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, IDEX, Huobi and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.36 or 0.02414403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00197824 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00062966 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Everex

Everex launched on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io.

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, Mercatox, BX Thailand, OKEx, Tidex, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

