Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610,028 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of Evergy worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in Evergy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Evergy by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Evergy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Evergy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.91. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

In other Evergy news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $131,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $302,596.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,280 shares of company stock worth $841,276. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

