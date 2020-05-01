Everipedia Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Bitfinex, DragonEX and OTCBTC. During the last week, Everipedia has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $8.66 million and approximately $199,371.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.36 or 0.02414403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00197824 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00062966 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,010,091,782 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,532,328,147 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, DragonEX, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Bancor Network and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

