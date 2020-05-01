Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $6.24 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,460.73.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,474.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,182.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,461.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,054.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,909.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

