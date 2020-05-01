Executive Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,039 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

VZ opened at $57.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average is $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $240.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.