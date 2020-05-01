EXMO Coin (EXM) Tops One Day Volume of $209,478.00

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, EXMO Coin has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One EXMO Coin token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMO Coin has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $209,478.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EXMO Coin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.51 or 0.02416650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00197435 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00063017 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EXMO Coin Token Profile

EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,834,986,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 718,607,495 tokens. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official. EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1.

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

EXMO Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.