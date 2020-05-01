EXMR FDN (EXMR) Reaches Market Cap of $178,736.69

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $178,736.69 and approximately $8,115.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN token can now be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00048075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.71 or 0.04062796 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00061247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036014 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011369 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011349 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011369 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR.

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

